Scattered rain and storms Friday, stray severe storm possible

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild conditions. Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50′s. There will be some locally dense fog possibly up the North Shore.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Ports between noon-6pm. Central and North-Central Minnesota will have a 90% chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, mainly between 9am-noon. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but more 70′s inland with southeast winds 5-15mph. Overnight there will be another round of thunderstorms, likely non-severe, after 9pm.

SATURDAY: Saturday morning there will be a slight chance of showers, otherwise, it will be just mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60′s with east winds 5-10mph. Some 70′s away from the lake will be possible, especially if we see some afternoon sun.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see a slight chance of showers and isolated thunder. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with east winds.

