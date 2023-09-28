Northland Heart Walk raises $120,000 for American Heart Association

By Laura Lee
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The American Heart Association has surpassed its goal, raising $120,000 this year in its life-saving mission.

The annual Northland Heart Walk was canceled last weekend because of the weather.  Wednesday organizers held an award ceremony honoring survivors, walkers, and sponsors.

Director of Development Briana Johnson with the American Heart Association Duluth chapter says the Heart Walk is not an event.  Rather,  it’s a celebration of the community’s fundraising efforts to support and raise awareness about heart disease.

“The day of the heart walk is when we celebrate,” said Johnson, “it’s when we come to celebrate our fundraising efforts and when we come together in memory of the people that we have lost to heart disease and to celebrate the survivors that we have in our lives.”

Johnson honored sponsors including Park Dental, St. Luke’s Hospital, Essentia Health, and Super One Foods. Super One customers helped by rounding up at the cash register during the month of September totaling more than $70,000 for the American Heart Association.

Last year the organization raised a record $103,000.  This year, it’s on pace to surpass that record at more than $120,000 with some donations still coming in.

The walk has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Leif Erikson Park.

Next year, for the 100th anniversary, the American Heart Association announced it will hold its Northland Heart Walk at Fitger’s Courtyard rain or shine.

