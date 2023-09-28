New deer baiting and feeding bans to start in four NW Wisconsin counties

WASHBURN COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - If you hunt deer in northwest Wisconsin, you may have to do it differently this fall.

Starting next week, four counties in our area will ban baiting and feeding deer.

The measures are meant to stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease after a deer tested positive for that illness on a Washburn County deer farm in August.

According to Erin Larson with Wisconsin DNR, when that happens, the state puts a ban on baiting deer with food in the counties near the detection.

Washburn County will see a three-year ban, while in neighboring counties including Barron, Rusk, and Sawyer the ban lasts two years.

“It’s not a disease where it will kill them quickly. It is always fatal, but it’s not a quick disease,” Larson said.

All that time before the deer dies it’s contagious.

Larson said baiting with food can increase the spread by attracting many deer to one spot.

“That unnatural congregation of having more deer pulled into one location than would naturally occur can certainly cause disease transmission,” Larson said.

But the ban doesn’t have to put a stop to this fall’s deer harvest.

There are many ways to have a successful hunt during deer season without baiting and feeding.

According to staff at Outdoor Advantage in Cloquet, it may just require a little more patience.

“Getting out there pre-season, kind of doing a lot of that work, finding trails, finding scrapes and rubs, stuff like that, " said Aaron South with Outdoor Advantage.

According to South, in addition to that preparation, looking for a water source can often help a hunter.

“Find a spot that you know a deer has to go to, then it kind of eliminates that just randomized opportunity for it,” South said.

According to Wisconsin DNR, about 1,500 deer tested positive for CWD in the state this past year.

Almost all of those were outside of our area.

The new ban for the four counties in our area goes into effect on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

