Man dead in two-vehicle crash on Iron Range

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Mountain Iron early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Park Ridge Drive at the MinnTac entrance in Mountain Iron.

Authorities say Samuel Jay Rahn, 28, of Iron, was traveling west in a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials (oxidizing agent) when the crash occurred with an SUV driven by Kevin John Jurek, 44, of Keewatin, who was traveling west.

Jurek was found trapped in his vehicle when deputies arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rahn was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe that excessive speed is a contributing factor to the seriousness of the crash.

No hazardous materials leaked from the commercial vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

