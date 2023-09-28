Littlefork man charged in DWI crash that injures 2

DWI Graphic
DWI Graphic(MGN)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Littlefork man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after seriously injuring two people in a car crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened Wednesday, September 27 at 2:05 p.m. in Koochiching County.

The man, 58, was driving in a Chevy Silverado down Highway 11 in Koochiching County when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic near Milepost 180.

The man struck a Toyota Highlander carrying two passengers, William Ludovissie, 63, and Judith Ludovissie, 62, both of Loman.

Authorities arrested the Littlefork man for driving while intoxicated after he rolled into a ditch.

Both William and Judith Ludovissie were taken to a local medical center with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

