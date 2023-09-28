Large police presence near Brighton Beach

Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There is a large police presence underway near Brighton Beach Thursday evening.

As of 5:45 p.m., police were responding to the area near where London Road turns into Highway 61.

Police on scene told our reporter it is an active scene but wouldn’t say what exactly they are responding to.

Officers seem to be focused on a wooded area.

Northern News Now reached out to Duluth Police and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

