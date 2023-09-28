Community saves historic Northwest Wisconsin windmill

LAKESIDE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Davidson Windmill stands tall along Highway 13 in Lakeside, Wisconsin.

In 1904 a Finnish man and his son built the windmill that ran for 22 years. It remained in its original location after it was no longer used.

In the last 10 years the Old-Brule Heritage Society, which takes care of the windmill, noticed things began to go downhill.

Dennis Hill, the Old-Brule Heritage Society President, said the land the windmill originally sat on has dropped three to four feet and, if it was not relocated, it would end up in the Amnicon River.

The project began about a year ago and will cost the society thousands of dollars to move the windmill 30 feet from its original location.

They finally began that process Thursday.

“Having a wind-driven mill from that vintage, there are very few left in the whole country,” said Ron Hendrickson, the Old-Brule Heritage Society Treasurer. “The saving of this kind of history is very important to us.”

Saving the windmill is also important to the surrounding counties.

For the last six months, the Old-Brule has raised nearly $100,000 in donations to save the windmill.

“It’s surprising how many people have donated so generously,” said Hill. “I’ve had people I don’t know that good come up and hand me $100.”

All of the money donated is put toward moving the windmill to a safe location and a few renovations like a new roof and blades.

“We’ve reskinned it, but the interior is exactly the way it was in 1904,” said Hendrickson. “So we’ve created a structure on the outside that is going to support the whole mill.”

The Old-Brule Heritage Society believes the full renovation and relocation will be complete in the next year, and they are still looking for donations.

You can send donations to:

Old-Brule Heritage Society

P.O. Box 24

Maple, WI 54854

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.