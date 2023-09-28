City by City: Chisholm, Duluth, Northland

The St. Louis County Veterans Service Office is making a temporary move.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chisholm, MN- On Saturday, October 7 the Anti-Racism Poetry Workshop will be held at The Lyric Center for the Arts from 3-5 p.m. The same event will be held on Sunday at VEMA in Chisholm. The workshop is free and will take attendees through mindful practices and journaling techniques. Registration is required for attendance.

Duluth, MN- The St. Louis County Veterans Service Office is making a temporary move. The office is typically located in the Village Mall office building, but due to flooding this month, it will now be in the AP Cook Building on Rice Lake Road. All services will remain available during the relocation. The old location is undergoing cleanup and damaged materials are being replaced. The other county offices will continue to operate as usual in Virginia, Hibbing and Ely.

Northland- FEMA and the FCC will be hosting a nationwide emergency alert on Wednesday, October 4. Radios, TVs and phones will receive test alerts around 1:20 p.m. Central that day. They are testing both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts. Phones should receive a message indicating that it is just a test. In the case of severe weather or other significant events on October 4, the backup testing date is October 11.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Iron Range, Ashland, Red Cliff

