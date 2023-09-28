5 cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian National Zoo

The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute in Front...
The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia can now be seen via live webcam on the National Zoo's website.(Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (CNN) - The world is getting its first look at the new cheetah cubs at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo’s Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia can now be seen via live webcam on the National Zoo’s website.

The litter, born Sept. 12, was the second for the cubs’ 8-year-old mom named Echo.

Staff confirmed that three male cubs and two females survived the birth, but sadly, a sixth cub did not survive.

The cubs may be out of view on the webcam at certain times as Echo moves them out of the den and around her habitat.

