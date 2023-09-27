Winners selected for Duluth’s Storefront Improvement Grants

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several businesses have been selected for the second round of grants to improve their storefronts.

Downtown Duluth picked eight businesses to receive the $3,500 grant to improve lighting, storefront, and patio space.

This was to further revitalization efforts in the downtown and Canal Park area.

In addition, officials say the money is intended to help drive traffic to individual businesses while creating a more active and engaging environment downtown.

Businesses selected for the second round of grants include:

Dubh Linn Pub, 109 West Superior Street

Anchor’s End Tattoo, 12 East Superior Street

Rabbit, Bird & Bear, 114 North First Avenue West

Duluth Coffee, 105 East Superior Street

Joseph Nease Gallery, 23 West First Street

Hamilton Monroe & Co., 715 West Superior Street

Šek Design, 10 East Superior Street

Lake Superior Art Glass, 357 Canal Park Drive

The grants increased from $2,500 in the first round and included the addition of architectural design consulting services.

Earlier this year, nine businesses were selected for improvement grants as part of the first round of the program.

The grant program came as a recommendation from Mayor Emily Larson’s Downtown Task Force.

