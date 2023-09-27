UMD athlete battling cancer throws first pitch at Twins Childhood Cancer Awareness Night

Last August, Will Francis stepped away from school and hockey to undergo treatments for his...
Last August, Will Francis stepped away from school and hockey to undergo treatments for his cancer.(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass and Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was just this past August that Will Francis announced that his cancer had returned, therefore stepping away from school and hockey to undergo treatments.

Ahead of the Twins game on Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, Francis spoke to Audraa Marti and was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

“I think that’s for me the way you have to look at it right? Being optimistic and having that courage and that fight in you keeps you going and keeps this battle under control,” Francis said.

As for the game, the Twins put up 5 runs in the first inning and only continued their dominance from there. They won the game against the Athletics 11-3.

