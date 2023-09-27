Two charged after overdose death in Aitkin County

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AITKIN COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people have been arrested for dealing fentanyl which led to a man dying of an overdose.

Stephen Michael Bochniak, 32, of Mora, and Kristina Marie Krone, 42, of Hinckley were charged with third-degree murder.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on June 18, 2023, deputies responded to a medical call of an unresponsive man in Malmo Township.

Responders attempted life-saving measures including CPR and Narcan administration, which were unsuccessful.

Authorities say due to evidence on scene, it was believed the man died of a controlled substance overdose.

The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) then started an investigation into the man’s death.

Through the investigation, Bochniak and Krone were identified as suspected fentanyl dealers.

AIM VCET Commander Greg Payment stated that Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine, and that any amount of fentanyl is considered deadly.

Anyone in the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs area who has concerns or information regarding ongoing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes is asked to contact their local dispatch centers or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.

If you or a loved one needs assistance with opioid addictions, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Morgan Park police scene no longer active, individual found deceased
Traverse Duluth and Growing Duluth
Two businesses to open in West Duluth next month
Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala
Duluth East football coach put on leave, banned from team activities
Local Goodwill rebranding as Ture North Goodwill
True North Goodwill celebrates opening of its outlet store
Mr. Kelly Flohaug announced as the new Principal of Duluth East High School.
Interim Co-Head Coaches named for Duluth East Football

Latest News

DULUTH, MN
Winners selected for Duluth’s Storefront Improvement Grants
Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Duluth police release more information on Tuesday’s Morgan Park incident
Train vs logging truck crash in Brimson
1 injured in train vs. logging truck crash in St. Louis County
Ryan M. Schick
Sawyer County deputy still employed amid domestic abuse charges