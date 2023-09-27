True North Goodwill celebrates opening of its outlet store

Local Goodwill rebranding as Ture North Goodwill
Local Goodwill rebranding as Ture North Goodwill(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - True North Goodwill opens a new outlet store in honor of its 105th anniversary of staying in business.

The ribbon cutting event highlighted the organization’s mission toward a larger retail footprint. The Goodwill Outlet Store is located at 700 Garfield Avenue and will offer items for sale, by the pound, to customers.

Goodwill’s Career Center will also offer job searching support and digital literacy services such as internet and computer access. Scott Vezina, Director of Communications and Marketing, said Goodwill offers many job opportunities.

“From administrative work in human resources to accounting, dock work, truck driver work,” Vezina said, employees are also coming on board to do entry-level retail work.”

Goodwill’s Career Center will be open on Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Outlet’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

