Tracking a chance of strong storms to end the week

Friday night severe threat
Friday night severe threat(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some light rain showers. Tonight we will remain cloudy with some dense fog developing. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with southeast winds 5-15mph. Overnight there will be a slight chance of showers with some more dense fog.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will have mostly cloudy skies. In the afternoon we will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southerly winds. There will be a better chance of thunderstorms into the evening. The overnight storms do have a chance of becoming strong to severe, so something we will keep a close eye on.

Friday
Friday(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: There is a chance of some lingering showers and thunderstorms early Saturday morning, but right now the afternoon is looking dry. We will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s around the lake. Inland temperatures will be able to climb into the mid-70′s. Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Morgan Park police scene no longer active, individual found deceased
Traverse Duluth and Growing Duluth
Two businesses to open in West Duluth next month
Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala
Duluth East football coach put on leave, banned from team activities
Mr. Kelly Flohaug announced as the new Principal of Duluth East High School.
Interim Co-Head Coaches named for Duluth East Football
Local Goodwill rebranding as Ture North Goodwill
True North Goodwill celebrates opening of its outlet store

Latest News

Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-27-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-27-23
Northern News Now
Some clouds and drizzle today with average temperatures the next couple of days
Northern News Now
Patchy fog returning Wednesday morning, chance of showers as well
Northern News Now morning forecast 9-26-23
Northern News Now morning forecast 9-26-23