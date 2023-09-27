Tracking a chance of strong storms to end the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some light rain showers. Tonight we will remain cloudy with some dense fog developing. Lows will be in the 50′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with southeast winds 5-15mph. Overnight there will be a slight chance of showers with some more dense fog.

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will have mostly cloudy skies. In the afternoon we will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southerly winds. There will be a better chance of thunderstorms into the evening. The overnight storms do have a chance of becoming strong to severe, so something we will keep a close eye on.

SATURDAY: There is a chance of some lingering showers and thunderstorms early Saturday morning, but right now the afternoon is looking dry. We will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s around the lake. Inland temperatures will be able to climb into the mid-70′s. Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10mph.

