‘Stars on Ice’ returns to AMSOIL Arena this winter

Madison Chock & Evan Bates at the 2022 Stars on Ice "The Journey" tour
Madison Chock & Evan Bates at the 2022 Stars on Ice "The Journey" tour(SHARON SIPPLE | Stars on Ice)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some of the world’s best figure skaters will be bringing their talent to the Twin Ports this December.

Two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko will be hosting the 2023 Stars on Ice “Holiday” tour.

Stars on Ice was founded by skating icon Scott Hamilton in 1986 to bring fans the opportunity to witness some of the world’s most accomplished and artistically gifted champions.

The skaters perform together in both individual and ensemble routines.

The Emmy award-winning show will bring Stojko’s special holiday rendition of its award-winning figure skating show to North America.

Special guests include:

  • Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown
  • Olympic Silver Medalists, World Champions, and two-time and reigning U.S. Pair Champions Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier
  • U.S. Champion Mariah Bell
  • Three-time Canadian Dance Champions and three-time World Medalists Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje
  • Two-time reigning Canadian Champion and Olympian Keegan Messing
  • Two-time World Medalist and four-time Japanese Champion Satoko Miyahara
  • Three-time Canadian Pair Champions and Olympians Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro
  • Canadian junior champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé.

The Stars on Ice “Holiday” will be at AMSOIL Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 5th.

Limited on-ice seating is available.

You can purchase tickets here.

More information and show announcements can be found on the Stars on Ice website.

