Sawyer County deputy still employed amid domestic abuse charges

SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Sawyer County deputy who is in jail on domestic abuse charges is currently still employed.

Ryan Schick, 28, of Hayward was charged with several domestic abuse felonies including stalking, false imprisonment, suffocation, and strangulation against his former girlfriend.

On Wednesday, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said Schick is on paid administrative leave because of the charges.

Due to the case, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Schick’s first court appearance was on Wednesday.

