Only 1 in 4 adults plan to get updated COVID-19 shot, survey says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CNN/EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE/CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Americans are not racing to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25% of adults say they definitely plan to get the shot while 33% say they definitely will not get it, according to a new survey from the nonprofit health policy group KFF.

As for children, 40% of parents in the survey said they intend to get the new shot for their kids and teens.

These updated COVID-19 vaccines were designed to help the body fight off the latest variants.

They come as America faces an uptick in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

