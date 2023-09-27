Hunter finishes coloring challenge trapped in station van

Hunter tackles the blindfold by coloring in the station van
Northern News Now
By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In this week’s episode of The Blindfold, Ryan and Briggs bring Hunter away from the television station, only to bring him right back. 

Hunter is faced with a color-by-number art sheet in the station van, needing to finish the artwork in the dark and with a time limit.

