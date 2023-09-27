In homecoming game, Bulldog football looks to continue unbeaten streak against Winona

By Alexis Bass and Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s homecoming weekend for the number 19-ranked Bulldogs, and UMD will enter the big game with a record of 4-0.

UMD has outscored their opponents past four opponents for a total of 116-51.

However, every team the Bulldogs have beaten entered their respective games with under .500 records.

That trend ends this weekend when UMD hosts the 2-2 Winona State Warriors.

Winona has a 2-1 conference record entering the game, and the Warriors are desperate for a big win.

The Bulldogs also have a chance to make a statement with this game by improving to 5-0, a win that would continue Head Coach Curt Wiese’s undefeated record against Winona.

“Our guys understand the magnitude of this game,” Wiese said. “Winona has traditionally been or been close to national playoffs. They’re at that spot again this year, and talent-wise and preparation-wise, we will be facing a much different opponent. Going into my 16th year here, it’s fun for me to see a lot of guys that I’ve coached come back. A lot of guys that I didn’t coach that played, get closer over the years, so it’s great to get those guys back on campus and cool to see the tradition of UMD football continue to grow and continue to build.”

Kickoff is Saturday, September 30 at noon.

