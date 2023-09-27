DECC Included in Capital Investment Statewide Tour

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - State lawmakers toured several sites in Duluth, including the DECC, as part of its Capital Investment Committee statewide tour.

Preliminary capital budget requests submitted by state agencies total $7.4 billion dollars. The visits will help state leaders see where the needs are for the 20-24 Bonding Bill.

Committee members toured the DECC Tuesday, as one of the stops on this capital investment tour. DFL Representative Fue Lee of St. Paul is the Chair of the House Capital Investment Committee, and he says investing in the DECC is also investing in the state.

“Being able to be an economic driver for the region I think that it’s critical for us especially since Duluth, being a regional center, that it is something that I, as Chair, will take into consideration when I make the decision for myself and potentially address with the committee,” said Lee.

Committee members also made stops at the University of Minnesota Duluth as part of the statewide tour. They will continue the tour Wednesday with stops in Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Ely, Tower, Biwabik, Virginia, and Chisholm.

Just this week the Duluth City Council unanimously approved a $1 million line of credit for the DECC.

The money will be used as a financial cushion, however, Executive Director Dan Hartman says he hopes they won’t have to use it. Hartman says increasing wages to retain workers and expensive repairs to the facility lead to a tight budget.

“Just this spring alone, we spent $600,000 and the DECC had to take that out in cash and that really negatively affects the cash flow and that’s from a Harborside AC Chiller to and I think everybody spent a lot on snow, but we spent about $120,000 on snow and that really adds up,” said Harman.

City councilors agree that the DECC is an economic engine for the region driving tourism traffic into hotels and restaurants as well. Hartman says in the last seven months, the DECC has seen more than 370,000 people.

“We have a lot of events like conventions where you will have like 15,000 people here for like for three days who are eating, drinking and staying in hotels and just one of those conferences alone we did an impact on it and it was worth $4.3 million and we have 40 conventions a year,” said Hartman.

As part of the loan agreement, the DECC will need to pay it off by October 1, 2024.

