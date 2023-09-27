City by City: Iron Range, Ashland, Red Cliff

Iron Range- The Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation awarded nearly $600,000 to Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia. The money comes as Commercial Redevelopment grants. Chisholm received $120,000 to redevelop a vacant downtown property on Lake Street. Hibbing received nearly $300,000 for three separate projects. One project will help Sammy’s Pizza with an expansion project, another will redevelop a four-level building into tenant and entertainment space and the third will redevelop a building on 4th Avenue East into a new space for The Hibbing Elks Lodge. The City of Virginia received about $180,000 for three projects as well. Those projects are the emergency demolition of a building for Pohaki Lumber, redeveloping the old Goodwill building and renovating the interior of F&D Meats.

Ashland, WI- Fifield Place Historic District has officially been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The district consists of six houses, one on North Ellis Avenue and five on Fifield Row. The Ellis Avenue house was built in 1883 by Samuel and Stella Fifield. Samuel and his brother established The Ashland Press. He built the other homes during a housing shortage and helped with the early development of the Ashland community. The houses are now privately owned.

Red Cliff- The 1854 Treaty Day Commemoration will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 28 and 29. The Treaty of 1854 ceded the tribe’s land to the United States. Later, Chief Buffalo and several other chiefs went in a delegation to Washington, D.C. to meet with then-President Millard Fillmore. During the meeting, they smoked a tobacco pipe with the president. The tribe still has and protects the pipe. After that meeting, President Fillmore rescinded the Indian Removal Orders and agreed Ojibwe tribes should never be required to leave their homelands. Friday will feature a Chippewa Federation Meeting at Legendary Waters. On Saturday, the community is invited to Memorial Park on Madeline Island for a Buffalo Pipe Tobacco and Food Offering.

