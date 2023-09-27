City by City: Iron Range, Ashland, Red Cliff

The 1854 Treaty Day Commemoration will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 28 and 29.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iron Range- The Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation awarded nearly $600,000 to Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia. The money comes as Commercial Redevelopment grants. Chisholm received $120,000 to redevelop a vacant downtown property on Lake Street. Hibbing received nearly $300,000 for three separate projects. One project will help Sammy’s Pizza with an expansion project, another will redevelop a four-level building into tenant and entertainment space and the third will redevelop a building on 4th Avenue East into a new space for The Hibbing Elks Lodge. The City of Virginia received about $180,000 for three projects as well. Those projects are the emergency demolition of a building for Pohaki Lumber, redeveloping the old Goodwill building and renovating the interior of F&D Meats.

Ashland, WI- Fifield Place Historic District has officially been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The district consists of six houses, one on North Ellis Avenue and five on Fifield Row. The Ellis Avenue house was built in 1883 by Samuel and Stella Fifield. Samuel and his brother established The Ashland Press. He built the other homes during a housing shortage and helped with the early development of the Ashland community. The houses are now privately owned.

Red Cliff- The 1854 Treaty Day Commemoration will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 28 and 29. The Treaty of 1854 ceded the tribe’s land to the United States. Later, Chief Buffalo and several other chiefs went in a delegation to Washington, D.C. to meet with then-President Millard Fillmore. During the meeting, they smoked a tobacco pipe with the president. The tribe still has and protects the pipe. After that meeting, President Fillmore rescinded the Indian Removal Orders and agreed Ojibwe tribes should never be required to leave their homelands. Friday will feature a Chippewa Federation Meeting at Legendary Waters. On Saturday, the community is invited to Memorial Park on Madeline Island for a Buffalo Pipe Tobacco and Food Offering.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Twin Ports, Solon Springs, Hayward

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Morgan Park police scene no longer active, individual found deceased
Traverse Duluth and Growing Duluth
Two businesses to open in West Duluth next month
Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala
Duluth East football coach put on leave, banned from team activities
Local Goodwill rebranding as Ture North Goodwill
True North Goodwill celebrates opening of its outlet store
Mr. Kelly Flohaug announced as the new Principal of Duluth East High School.
Interim Co-Head Coaches named for Duluth East Football

Latest News

Madison Chock & Evan Bates at the 2022 Stars on Ice "The Journey" tour
‘Stars on Ice’ returns to AMSOIL Arena this winter
Hunter tackles the blindfold by coloring in the station van
Hunter finishes coloring challenge trapped in station van
Hunter and Briggs battle it out in trivia
Briggs battles Hunter for trivia prize on Northern Life
Local Goodwill rebranding as Ture North Goodwill
True North Goodwill celebrates opening of its outlet store