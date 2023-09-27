Cirrus Aircraft unveils new Innovation Center

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cirrus Aircraft unveiled a multi-million dollar expansion Tuesday.

In 2022, Cirrus announced its purchase of the facility once occupied by AAR.

On Tuesday, the company showed off the result of their work on the 189,000-square-foot building. It’s called the Cirrus Aircraft Innovation Center.

At the event, Cirrus leaders showed off amenities and flexible workspaces, which they call an optimal collaborative workspace and a break from the traditional office and lab environment.

They say the innovation center is a place where the latest aviation technologies will come to life.

“It is in these new labs and these new spaces the future will take shape,“ said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen. “With intelligent aircraft architecture, concepts for simplified vehicle operations, advanced materials processes, automated systems and much much more.”

Cirrus’s purchase of the building also saves the city an estimated 600,000 dollars a year. The facility sat empty for more than 2 years.

