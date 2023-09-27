1 injured in train vs. logging truck crash in St. Louis County

Train vs logging truck crash in Brimson
Train vs logging truck crash in Brimson
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIMSON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are cleaning up after a crash involving a train and logging truck in rural St. Louis County.

According to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene, they received a call about the crash around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. It happened near Brimson, which is northwest of Two Harbors.

The deputy stated there were two people on the Canadian National train and one person in the logging truck.

The truck driver had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say the two people on the train were not hurt.

No one involved has been identified.

Train vs logging truck crash in Brimson
Train vs logging truck crash in Brimson

Authorities told our reporter on scene that crews are cleaning up logs that spilled on the road during the crash. They are asking drivers to consider a different route.

It is still unknown what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

