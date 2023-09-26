Wisconsin BBB warns of ‘free solar panels’ scam

MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning the public as they have received multiple reports of scams related to offers for “free solar panels”.

How the scam works

Someone contacts you through email, phone, social media, or even in person, as in cases reported to BBB Scam Tracker. They are pretending to be a solar company salesperson. The “representative” has a special offer: they can install solar panels on your home for a very low cost – or even free. This amazing deal is only available for a limited time, so you must act now!

From here, the scam can take several turns. In some versions, the scammer is after your personal information. They ask you to fill out forms with your banking details “to see if you qualify.” Other times, the “solar representative” claims you need to pay upfront costs, which they promise will be reimbursed by a (non-existent) government program.

BBB Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of this kind of scam. One homeowner was approached by a door-to-door salesperson “claiming he could get me a new roof plus solar equipment, with a government rebate for 26% off cost, essentially paying for the new roof.” After doing their research, the homeowner found that while a government rebate program existed, the salesperson was misrepresenting it to make a sale.

In another case, a homeowner spoke on the phone to a “solar engineer” after being approached in person. “The engineer claimed they could make it cost-free for us. He said they had finished their installations in our neighborhood and met their quota but would try to squeeze us in.” However, the conversation took a strange turn when the “solar engineer” started asking for personal information. When the homeowner declined to answer, the conversation got heated. “We ended the conversation, and I received a nasty text… It was completely unprofessional.”

How to avoid solar panel scams

Do your research. Genuine incentive programs and Genuine incentive programs and reputable solar energy contractors do exist. Before you accept an unsolicited offer, do some research on solar companies in your area. Investigate each company’s reputation and business practices before you consider signing a contract for services.

Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics. Con artists want to provoke an emotional reaction that would cause you to give in to their requests without thinking it through. Take your time and know that a legitimate company won’t pressure you to act. If someone is using aggressive sales tactics on you, it’s best to cut off communication immediately.

Get competing bids. Contact several solar installers if you plan on going solar and get bids from each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way.

Ask plenty of questions and consider the answers. Ask questions about any aspect of a contract or proposal you don’t understand. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to answer them, or is vague with their answers, consider it a red flag.

