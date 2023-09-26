The sun returns today across the Northland with windy conditions.

TUESDAY: Today will be mostly sunny in the Twin Ports and points north and west with a high of 65 degrees. Area’s south across Wisconsin and East Central Minnesota will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. It will be windy out of the E at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers across the Northland and a high of 64 degrees. Winds will be E at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 65 degrees with winds out of the E at 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Friday begins a warming trend across the Northland as we look to have a warm weekend ahead. The high will be 71 degrees and a 30% chance of showers. The weekend looks to be above average with temperatures in the mid 70′s, about 10 degrees above average.

