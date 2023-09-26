St. Louis County sets maximum property tax levy

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County board set the maximum property tax levy on Tuesday.

According to St. Louis County officials, the levy is about 2.9% higher than last year.

However, they say homeowners will see little to no change in their property taxes.

According to the county, homes that saw their value stay the same or go up slightly shouldn’t see any property tax increase.

They could even see a decrease in their taxes.

The levy comes after more construction expanded the county’s tax base which means the levy is spread out among more properties.

While the levy can go down between now and then, with Tuesday’s vote, it can’t increase.

The board still has to approve the final budget later this year.

