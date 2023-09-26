Patchy fog returning Wednesday morning, chance of showers as well

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Tonight the skies will become cloudy with some dense fog possible. Lows will be in the 50′s with east winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will start out with cloudy skies and some dense fog. In the afternoon we will become mostly cloudy with a chance of some scattered rain showers. Not everyone will see the rain though. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s with breezy southeast winds 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60′s and some lower 70′s. Winds will be out of the southeast 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with more of a southerly winds. This warming trend will continue into the weekend! But we will also see some rain/thunderstorm chances this weekend.

