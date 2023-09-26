Multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds fully contained

Multiple buildings at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds were destroyed in a fire Tuesday.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple buildings at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds were destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown at this time. According to the City of Ironwood, the fire is contained and fully out.

Fair Board Member Linda Nelson posted on Facebook that no one was injured in the fire. She goes on to say that the Gogebic County Fair Board will make the 2024 fair happen despite this setback.

This is a developing story. TV6 and FOX UP will update this story with more information at it becomes available.



