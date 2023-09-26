Duluth Police surround building in search for person with gun

6:15 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police say they were dispatched around 4 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun at 86th Ave W in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The situation is reportedly an isolated incident between two known parties, and it is said that the public is not in danger.

Officers attempted to make contact with the involved individual, who is suspected to be inside of a building in the area.

Police have formed a perimeter around the building and they say the public should stay away, as officers need room to work while they attempt to make contact with individual.

A tactical response team is on its way to the scene.

There are sno reported injuries and there is currently an active investigation into the situation.

Police have not identified the people involved or said what led up to the incident.

Check back for updates.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police Officers are on scene in the 1000 block of 86th Ave W Upper for the report of a person with a gun.

Officers are attempting to make contact with the involved individual.

As of now, there are no reported injuries. Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.