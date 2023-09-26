Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.(Courtesy: DoD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Retired WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has gotten married in a small ceremony in Florida, according to reports.

The 70-year-old wrestling champion posted a video montage of his marriage to yoga instructor Sky Daily on his Instagram account on Sunday. A strings rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” accompanied the post.

“My new life starts now!” Hogan wrote in the post.

Hogan and Daily were wed in an intimate ceremony after their engagement was announced in July.

Hogan announced his engagement to Daily in a speech at the wedding of two of their mutual friends, PEOPLE reported. Hogan and Daily had met while Hogan was out for drinks with one of the mutual friends.

Eonline.com reports the couple traded vows in front of a small group that included Daily’s three young children and Hogan’s 33-year-old son Nick Hogan from his first marriage to Linda Hogan.

Brook Hogan, the wrestler’s 35-year-old daughter from his first marriage, was not in attendance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrowhead Road and Columbus Ave. in the Hunter’s Park
Duluth warning residents of flooding concern areas Sunday
Cant Road south of Lismore Road is closed due to a washout.
Flooding causes washouts and road closures Sunday
An excessive amount of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.
More road closures and sewer overflows due to flooding
Heavy rainfall hit Duluth last night, with some residents seeing up to six inches of rain.
Duluth residents compare Saturday rainfall to 2012 flood
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend
Max Kepler, derecha, de los Mellizos de Minnesota, celebra con el coach de tercera base Tommy...
Jeffers and Ryan lead AL Central champion Twins to 9-3 win over Angels
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
School District of Superior Logo
Superior School Board selects Nicholas Olson to fill vacant seat