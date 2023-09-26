Duluth East girl’s soccer shutout Proctor 3-0

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The wind and rain didn’t stop Duluth East and Proctor girl’s soccer teams from competing on Monday.

The Greyhounds came into the game with a three-game winning streak and looked like they would extend it after scoring the first goal of the game in the 32nd minute.

East would go on to score two more goals in the second half while not allowing a score by Proctor to win 3-0.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrowhead Road and Columbus Ave. in the Hunter’s Park
Duluth warning residents of flooding concern areas Sunday
Cant Road south of Lismore Road is closed due to a washout.
Flooding causes washouts and road closures Sunday
Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala
Duluth East football coach put on leave, banned from team activities
An excessive amount of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.
More road closures and sewer overflows due to flooding
Heavy rainfall hit Duluth last night, with some residents seeing up to six inches of rain.
Duluth residents compare Saturday rainfall to 2012 flood

Latest News

Duluth East Girls defeat Proctor for fourth straight win
Max Kepler, derecha, de los Mellizos de Minnesota, celebra con el coach de tercera base Tommy...
Jeffers and Ryan lead AL Central champion Twins to 9-3 win over Angels
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, right, talks with shortstop Willy Adames...
Berti homers twice in 6-1 win as Marlins prevent Brewers from clinching NL Central
AP Photo
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win after Saints lose Derek Carr to shoulder injury