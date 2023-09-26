Duluth East girl’s soccer shutout Proctor 3-0

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The wind and rain didn’t stop Duluth East and Proctor girl’s soccer teams from competing on Monday.

The Greyhounds came into the game with a three-game winning streak and looked like they would extend it after scoring the first goal of the game in the 32nd minute.

East would go on to score two more goals in the second half while not allowing a score by Proctor to win 3-0.

