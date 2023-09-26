Duluth cookie artist puts fall twist on classic sweets

One Northland baker is taking the traditional sugar cookie and turns them into art.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One Northland baker is taking the traditional sugar cookie and turning it into art.

Jessica Kraft, the owner of Frosted Sweets by Jessica, has been baking and decorating cookies for just over a year.

“I started this business in February of 2022, it was just supposed to be a little bit of a side business and it took off,” Kraft said.

Kraft creates custom cookies and hosts classes for Northlanders wanting to get in on the cookie-baking action.

During the fall season, she makes pumpkins, apples and even pumpkin spice lattes in cookie form.

While she’s in the cookie business, she said it’s also a good way to show of her creativity.

“It can be very relaxing, I have three kids, so I do this in the evenings, so it is my way to kind of sit in a quiet area and just be decorating,” she said. “But I love just hearing feedback from all of my customers.”

All of that baking and decorating can be labor intensive though.

A dozen cookies takes more than just the typical 20 minutes to bake.

“It’s a few hours just depending on the baking process, and the decorating and then they have to dry 12 to 24 hours after too,” Kraft said.

She has a few upcoming classes next month just in time for Halloween, including one at Do North Pizzeria and Pub on October 25.

For more information about Frosted Sweets or to order cookies, you can visit Kraft’s website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala
Duluth East football coach put on leave, banned from team activities
Suspect charged
Sawyer County deputy arrested, charged for domestic abuse
Traverse Duluth and Growing Duluth
Two businesses to open in West Duluth next month
Cant Road south of Lismore Road is closed due to a washout.
Flooding causes washouts and road closures Sunday
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

One Northland baker is taking the traditional sugar cookie and turns them into art.
Duluth cookie artist puts fall twist on classic sweets
DECC
Duluth City Council approves DECC’s $1 million loan request
Duluth flooding before
City, county leaders “reaping benefits” of 2012 flood restoration
Duluth East Girls defeat Proctor for fourth straight win