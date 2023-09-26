Duluth cookie artist puts fall twist on classic sweets

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One Northland baker is taking the traditional sugar cookie and turning it into art.

Jessica Kraft, the owner of Frosted Sweets by Jessica, has been baking and decorating cookies for just over a year.

“I started this business in February of 2022, it was just supposed to be a little bit of a side business and it took off,” Kraft said.

Kraft creates custom cookies and hosts classes for Northlanders wanting to get in on the cookie-baking action.

During the fall season, she makes pumpkins, apples and even pumpkin spice lattes in cookie form.

While she’s in the cookie business, she said it’s also a good way to show of her creativity.

“It can be very relaxing, I have three kids, so I do this in the evenings, so it is my way to kind of sit in a quiet area and just be decorating,” she said. “But I love just hearing feedback from all of my customers.”

All of that baking and decorating can be labor intensive though.

A dozen cookies takes more than just the typical 20 minutes to bake.

“It’s a few hours just depending on the baking process, and the decorating and then they have to dry 12 to 24 hours after too,” Kraft said.

She has a few upcoming classes next month just in time for Halloween, including one at Do North Pizzeria and Pub on October 25.

For more information about Frosted Sweets or to order cookies, you can visit Kraft’s website here.

