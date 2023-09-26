City, county leaders “reaping benefits” of 2012 flood restoration

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City and county crews continue cleanup from this weekend’s flood after creeks overflowed, homes flooded and roads were damaged.

Officials from the city of Duluth, St. Louis County and Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) gathered Monday to address the restoration efforts.

“Most of the damage was on the eastern part of the town in the following watersheds: Tischer Creek watershed, Chester Creek watershed and the Miller Creek watershed,” Director of Public Works for the City of Duluth Jim Benning said.

The excessive rain caused creeks to overflow, damaging roads and county infrastructure.

“With the St. Louis County Public Works, we’re estimating about $100,000-$150,000 worth of damages at this time, and that’s an early assessment,” Director of Public Works for St. Louis County Jim Foldesi said.

According to Foldesi, the county needs $400,000 in damage to reach state of emergency declaration.

Manhole covers dislodged from the roads Sunday, and WLSSD officials reported three sewer overflow locations.

“The average flow that we see at the wastewater treatment plant is generally in the 35-40 million gallon area,” Executive Director WLSSD Marianne Bohren said. “During this past rain event, we did peak above 100 million gallons a day and sustained 80 million gallons a day, even going into today.”

Overflowing water also seeped into residents’ homes, local restoration services seeing hundreds of properties flooded.

“We had six inches of water in the garage, then we had the sump-pump, and so I pumped water out, so it slowly receded,” Duluth resident Mark Harvey said.

All of the flooding and damage brought back painful memories of June 2012.

“It’s not exactly PTSD, it’s just experience,” Duluth resident Ann Gumpper said.

“Last spring we had that really warm day and all that snow was melting, it got pretty high but not this high,” Harvey said.

City and county leaders said repair work after the 2012 flood, including culvert repairs, helped with this flood.

“We are now reaping the benefits of a more resilient infrastructure system that can stand up to occurrences like this,” Foldesi said.

Crews are responding to any issues residents see and report to them.

If you see any flooding or manhole cover issues, call the City of Duluth’s Public Works and Utilities on their 24-hour emergency hotline at (218) 730-4000.

Residents can also report issues by using the Resident Problem Reporter at https://rpr-duluthmn.hub.arcgis.com/

