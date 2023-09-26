City by City: Twin Ports, Solon Springs, Hayward

Twin Ports- Both MnDOT and WisDOT will be in Superior on Tuesday, October 3 for a public hearing on the Blatnik Bridge project. The presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Superior Public Library. For those unable to attend, the Environmental Assessment Worksheet is available in person at the Duluth and Superior Libraries as well as the MnDOT and WisDOT offices. Comments on the project can be made through October 19.

Solon Springs, WI- The Craig Gotelaere Scholarship Oktoberfest is on Sunday, October 1. The event will be held at Hog Wild BBQ and Smokehouse starting at 1 p.m. The scholarship is given to three seniors at Solon Springs each year to recognize excellence in academics, music and sports. Festivities include a meat raffle, pie raffle, chef special harvest dinner and a special Oktoberfest drink menu.

Hayward, WI- The Sherman and Ruth Weiss Public Library wants to remind kids to be safe around campfires this fall. Families with kids ages 4-11 are invited to the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 for a day of fire safety activities. Attendees will learn about how to start a fire, stack the wood on it carefully and how to put it out. A retired forest ranger will be on hand as well as a local fireman. There will also be a movie following the lesson.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Ashland, Superior, St. Louis County

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.