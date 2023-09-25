Wine and Wags raises money for pets in need

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Clyde Iron Works hosted a furry fundraiser on Sunday to benefit Puppa’s Pals, one of Duluth’s newest nonprofits.

The event was called Wine and Wags, where guests enjoyed wine tasting and bid on items in a silent auction.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Puppa’s Pals, which provides temporary homes for animals while their owners get their lives back on track.

The nonprofit helps people through hospital stays, homelessness, and other personal crises.

For Kayla Zinter, president of Puppa’s Pals, their mission is a personal one.

“Each of us has come into this with our own story,” Zinter said, “where we’ve been alongside someone who faced that tough decision, feeling like they’d have to permanently surrender their pets because of a temporary problem.”

Puppa’s Pals relies on volunteers to provide foster homes for the pets they take in.

To learn more about their organization and how to get involved, visit their website or their Facebook page.

