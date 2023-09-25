Snakes slither into spotlight on final day of Petlandia

Snake Discovery brought in many animals for Petlandia’s ‘Snake Sunday’ event.
Snake Discovery brought in many animals for Petlandia’s ‘Snake Sunday’ event.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Petlandia came to the DECC this weekend and featured many furry friends.

On Sunday, however, reptiles were the stars of the show.

A group called Snake Discovery brought in many animals for Petlandia’s ‘Snake Sunday’ event.

Sam Todd, a lead educator for the organization, showed off snakes local to the Midwest, exotic ones from afar, and even turtles and salamanders.

Todd said the group is trying to dispel misconceptions about snakes.

“We’d love to just teach people that reptiles aren’t as bad as they think they are,” he said.

According to Todd, many of Snake Discovery’s reptiles have crowd-pleasing names, including a ball python named Banana Bread.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrowhead Road and Columbus Ave. in the Hunter’s Park
Duluth warning residents of flooding concern areas Sunday
Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night
Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely
Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely

Latest News

Puppa’s Pals provides temporary homes for animals while their owners get their lives back on...
Wine and Wags raises money for pets in need
Bentleyville begins setting up with the help of volunteers
Contestants readying their dogs for the show
Head of Lakes Kennel Club holds annual dog show this week
Duluth's Enger Tower lit for "Light Duluth Teal Weekend"
Landmarks around Duluth Light up in Teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness