Snakes slither into spotlight on final day of Petlandia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Petlandia came to the DECC this weekend and featured many furry friends.

On Sunday, however, reptiles were the stars of the show.

A group called Snake Discovery brought in many animals for Petlandia’s ‘Snake Sunday’ event.

Sam Todd, a lead educator for the organization, showed off snakes local to the Midwest, exotic ones from afar, and even turtles and salamanders.

Todd said the group is trying to dispel misconceptions about snakes.

“We’d love to just teach people that reptiles aren’t as bad as they think they are,” he said.

According to Todd, many of Snake Discovery’s reptiles have crowd-pleasing names, including a ball python named Banana Bread.

