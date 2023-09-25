Showers and wind Monday before clearing out on Tuesday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Today our unsettled stretch of weather will continue with a strong wind out of the E at 15-25 MPH, as well as showers throughout the day and a high of 60 degrees in Duluth. Monday night will see showers slowly decrease by early morning, and skies clear out by sunrise.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see the return of sunshine into the Twin Ports with breezy conditions continuing. Winds will be E at 10-20 MPH and mostly sunny with a high of 66 degrees.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will hold mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower, about 20%. The high will be close to average for this time of year at 66 degrees.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrowhead Road and Columbus Ave. in the Hunter’s Park
Duluth warning residents of flooding concern areas Sunday
Cant Road south of Lismore Road is closed due to a washout.
Flooding causes washouts and road closures Sunday
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely
Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely
An excessive amount of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.
More road closures and sewer overflows due to flooding

Latest News

A slow moving low will keep rain chances going through late Monday night or even early Tuesday...
Flood Warning ends but lighter rains may linger through Monday night
Rain totals from Saturday night to Monday could run another inch for many towns.
Flood Warning to affect part of North Shore through Sunday evening
Northern News Now
Plenty of rain will target the Northland this weekend
Weather recordings - daily 4pm
SEPTEMBER 22, PM WEATHER