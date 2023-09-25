Showers and wind Monday before clearing out on Tuesday

MONDAY: Today our unsettled stretch of weather will continue with a strong wind out of the E at 15-25 MPH, as well as showers throughout the day and a high of 60 degrees in Duluth. Monday night will see showers slowly decrease by early morning, and skies clear out by sunrise.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see the return of sunshine into the Twin Ports with breezy conditions continuing. Winds will be E at 10-20 MPH and mostly sunny with a high of 66 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will hold mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower, about 20%. The high will be close to average for this time of year at 66 degrees.

