Northern Life celebrates Hunter’s ‘Best of the Best’ wins

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Every year, the Duluth News Tribune holds its Best of the Best Contest, a celebration of the best the Northland has to offer when it comes to businesses, organizations, and humans that make our area a better place to live.

This year, our very own Hunter McCullough took home Best Local Celebrity, as well as Best Local Band with his group, The Northwood’s Band.

Northern News Now was also thankful to take home Best TV Station, so thank you all for your viewership and support!

