Moderate rain south of Twin Ports Monday night

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have cloudy, windy and rainy conditions. The good news is the rain accumulation for the Ports and North Shore will be minimal, likely less than 0.10″. However, some moderate rain for Pine, Burnett, and Washburn counties will continue. New accumulation through the evening will be between 1-3″ there. Dense fog will develop across the region tonight. Lows will be in the 50′s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning followed by decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with east winds 10-20mph gusting to 25mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with east winds continuing to keep it cooler around the lake. Warmer temperatures are expected into the weekend.

