Michigan woman will serve up to 5 years in prison for crash into icy pond that killed her 3 sons

A western Michigan woman has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for a crash in which her three young sons drowned after her SUV plunged into an ice-covered pond
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman was sentenced to up to five years in prison Monday for a crash in which her three young sons drowned after her SUV plunged into an ice-covered pond.

Leticia Gonzales had pleaded no contest in August to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and three misdemeanor charges of a moving violation causing death.

An Ottawa County judge sentenced the Holland-area woman to a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years after Gonzales told the court she's been living with survivor's guilt since her sons' deaths, WOOD-TV reported.

“I lost everything I ever needed and I hate myself so much. I’ve been sentenced to life without them for the rest of my life, so I’m asking for forgiveness,” she said.

Ottawa County police said Gonzales was driving her sport utility vehicle in February 2022 when she veered off the side of a Holland Township road, jumped a curb and rolled into an ice-covered retention pond. Her sons, Jerome III, 4, Jeremiah, 3, and Josiah, 1, drowned while strapped into child-restraint seats.

Gonzales escaped with minor injuries. Police allege she was impaired by two doses of methadone, a medication used to treat drug addiction and pain relief, and said she had taken that medication the morning of the fatal crash.

Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing said that while Gonzales feels remorse for her sons' deaths and her actions that led to their deaths, this isn’t her first time using drugs.

“This is not a one-time situation that you succumbed to pressures, and desires to use drugs. Rather, this seems to be a pattern and, unfortunately, your children paid the ultimate price for that,” Hulsing said.

Most Read

Arrowhead Road and Columbus Ave. in the Hunter’s Park
Duluth warning residents of flooding concern areas Sunday
Cant Road south of Lismore Road is closed due to a washout.
Flooding causes washouts and road closures Sunday
An excessive amount of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.
More road closures and sewer overflows due to flooding
Heavy rainfall hit Duluth last night, with some residents seeing up to six inches of rain.
Duluth residents compare Saturday rainfall to 2012 flood
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
The UAW strike is growing. What you need to know as more auto workers join the union’s walkouts
FILE - The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison is seen, Dec. 15, 2020, in...
Tests show drinking water is safe at a Minnesota prison, despite inmate concerns
CORRECTS TO THOMAS, NOT TOM - Defendant Eric Molitor breaks down after hearing the jury verdict...
Michigan attorney general blames Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial acquittals on ‘right-leaning’ jurors
Mel Tucker
Michigan State plans to dig into source of leak in Mel Tucker investigation