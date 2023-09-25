City by City: Ashland, Superior, St. Louis County

Ashland, WI- The Wisconsin DNR will be hosting two public meetings for the revised draft of the 2023 Wolf Management Plan. The first meeting will be held on Monday, October 2 at Northwood Technical College, from 5-7 p.m. Attendees do not need to stay the whole two hours. The second meeting will be on Tuesday, October 3 in Marshfield. The DNR will present the final revised plan to the Natural Resources Board at the end of October.

Superior, WI- The Dream Up! Child Care Workshop and Resource Fair will be on Saturday, September 30 at the Historic Old Post Office. The event will provide tools and resources for providers in the community. There will be interactive sessions as well as information tables with details on local resources, licensing requirements, grant help and more. Dream Up! is open to all child care providers.

St. Louis County, MN- St. Louis County Public Health is offering free suicide alertness training. The safeTALK trainings are designed to teach people how to reach out to someone they’re concerned about and help keep them safe by connecting them with local resources. The trainings will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The first session is in Duluth on Thursday, September 28. The second will be on Friday, September 29 in Virginia. Anyone over the age of 15 is welcome to attend. To register, contact Casey Mickelson, or call (218) 726-2025.

