Becoming volunteer buddies at Animal Allies

Cat at Animal Allies in Duluth
Cat at Animal Allies in Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Volunteers make tons of things possible, thanks to the time and effort they donate, including those who put in the work at Animal Allies Humane Society.

Briggs and Ryan spent the day with Human Education Manager Nicole Facciotto, getting to experience the tasks and regular activities those volunteers accomplish.

If you’re interested in adopting from or volunteering with Animal Allies, click here for more information.

