Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely

Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely
Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a 20-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with an alleged stabbing incident early Saturday morning in Ely.

According to Ely Police, a victim of a stabbing incident was being treated at Ely Bloomenson Hospital at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

That victim alleges he was attacked by a 20-year-old suspect after an argument at a residence in Ely.

That suspect was later apprehended and transported to the Virginia Jail, where they are being held for a charge of Second Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The stabbing victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injures.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
UPDATE: Superior Police lift ‘shelter-in-place’ after gunfire reports
Northern News Now
Plenty of rain will target the Northland this weekend
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night
Outside view of Essentia's new St. Mary's Medical Center overlooking Lake Superior
Essentia to add new weapons screening at St. Mary’s emergency department

Latest News

UMD Bulldogs volleyball gets the win over MSU Moorhead on Family day
Annual Superior Dog show begins and runs through the weekend
Bentleyville begins setting up with the help of volunteers
Contestants readying their dogs for the show
Head of Lakes Kennel Club holds annual dog show this week