Suspect in custody after stabbing incident in Ely

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a 20-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with an alleged stabbing incident early Saturday morning in Ely.

According to Ely Police, a victim of a stabbing incident was being treated at Ely Bloomenson Hospital at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

That victim alleges he was attacked by a 20-year-old suspect after an argument at a residence in Ely.

That suspect was later apprehended and transported to the Virginia Jail, where they are being held for a charge of Second Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The stabbing victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injures.

