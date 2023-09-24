Occupants safe after Superior structure fire Sunday morning

Occupants safe after Superior structure fire Sunday morning
Occupants safe after Superior structure fire Sunday morning(mgn)
By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, the Superior Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 1917 E. 6th Street in Superior just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a passenger vehicle fire had spread to the exterior siding and into the attic of a two-story residential structure.

The occupants reported that everyone was safely outside of the structure, however, the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire loss is estimated to be approximately $50,000.

There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

