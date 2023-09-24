More road closures and sewer overflows due to flooding

An excessive amount of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several streams and creeks are overflowing onto roads throughout Duluth.

The flooding has also caused four sanitary sewer overflows. The City of Duluth said to stay away from any manhole covers that may have dislodged due to potential health and safety concerns.

Road closures, at the time of publication, include:

Chester Creek

Niagara Street.

Norton Road at the crossing nearest Rice Lake Road.

Tischer Creek:

Abbotsford Avenue at the back of the Glen Avon ballfields.

W Oxford Street at Tischer Creek.

Abbotsford at either side of the creek.

W St. Andrews Street on either side of the creek.

Anna Street at Tischer, on the upper side of Anna Street and at Columbus Avenue.

Columbus Avenue at Anna Street intersection closed at Arrowhead Road and back at Hardy Street.

Miller Creek:

Maple Grove Road is closed at TH53 to past Target. The Mall Drive intersection is closed.

Mall Drive is closed near Haines Road with water over the roadway.

Four manholes, also called sanitary sewer lift stations, have experienced overflows. The affected locations are as follows: 22nd Avenue E near the lake, 60th Avenue E near the lake, Dodge Street, and Lift Station 6 near the Corner of the Lake.

Utility Operations and the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District continue to monitor and mitigate sewer overflows.

The City of Duluth asks residents to stay away from all standing water and moving water. They advise to not attempt to approach streams, rivers, or creeks to capture photographs while conditions remain dangerous.

Standing water can mask depth and hazards under the water, so if you come across water while driving, turn around rather than drive through it.

Call 911 to report flooding on streets, while manhole cover disruptions and minor flooding issues can be reported to Public Works and Utilities at (218) 730-4000.

Crews will continue to assess damage and issues as the rain event concludes.

Once these assessments are complete, the Street Maintenance and Utility Operations Divisions of Public Works and Utilities will begin clean-up operations.

