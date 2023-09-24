Flooding causes washouts and road closures Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to officials with St. Louis County, this weekend’s rainfall and flooding has damaged several roads due to washouts, and that’s causing closures.

The intersection of Maple Grove Road and Mall Drive in Duluth has been closed most of Sunday due to flooding.

Other road closures due to washouts include:

Cant Road south of Lismore Road

Pioneer Junction Road between Smith River Road and Pioneer Road

App Road between West Knife River Road and Two Harbors Road

Strand Road between Jean Duluth Road and Washburn Road

According to county officials, public works crews have been monitoring road conditions throughout the weekend and are making repairs as they are able.

They’re reminding motorists to not drive through standing water as it may hide hazards between the surface.

Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report them.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.