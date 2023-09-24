Flooding causes washouts and road closures Sunday

Cant Road south of Lismore Road is closed due to a washout.
Cant Road south of Lismore Road is closed due to a washout.(St. Louis County)
By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to officials with St. Louis County, this weekend’s rainfall and flooding has damaged several roads due to washouts, and that’s causing closures.

The intersection of Maple Grove Road and Mall Drive in Duluth has been closed most of Sunday due to flooding.

Other road closures due to washouts include:

  • Cant Road south of Lismore Road
  • Pioneer Junction Road between Smith River Road and Pioneer Road
  • App Road between West Knife River Road and Two Harbors Road
  • Strand Road between Jean Duluth Road and Washburn Road

According to county officials, public works crews have been monitoring road conditions throughout the weekend and are making repairs as they are able.

They’re reminding motorists to not drive through standing water as it may hide hazards between the surface.

Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report them.

