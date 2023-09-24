Flood Warning to cover part of the North Shore until 7 pm, more rain likely through Monday night

Heavy rains have led to a Flood Warning for the southern North Shore
By Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: A large, slow-moving low is parked right over us and will bring fair amounts of rain to our region through Monday. Already, one to five inches has fallen near the Twin Ports so there is a Flood Warning in effect from Duluth to Two Harbors until 7 pm Sunday evening. Once Monday passes, sunnier and milder weather will return to make the first week of official autumn look gorgeous.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clouded over with a 70% chance for more rain. The morning low will be near 55. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Another cloudy day will be with us with a continued 70% chance for a final round of rain. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible again as well. The afternoon high will be 60. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

More rain is likely through Monday evening
TUESDAY: Partial sunshine will return as a high pressure system from the west just nudges our territory. The morning low will be near 55. The afternoon high will be close to 63. The wind will be E 10-20 mph

COMING UP THIS WEEK: High air pressure easing in on Tuesday will bring at partial sunshine through Thursday. It will warm up by Friday which will induce a shower chance. The high is around 64 normally this time of year. We may meet and beat that come next Thursday to Sunday.

The week ahead will dry up starting Tuesday
Rain totals from Saturday night to Monday could run another inch for many towns.
