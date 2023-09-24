23 UMD Bulldogs football still undefeated after trip to SMSU

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 23rd-ranked University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs made a trip down to Southwest Minnesota State to face off against the 1-2 Mustangs.

The Bulldogs would be the first to score with back-to-back field goals before being the first team to get in the endzone two minutes off the second quarter clock making it 13-0 UMD.

With under two minutes to go in the first half sophomore Daniel Mitchell received a handoff that he took 28 yards for his first touchdown of the season.

SMSU was playing good defense, stopping the Bulldogs for back-to-back field goals, making it 26-0 with less than four minutes to play.

UMD would score one more touchdown as Kyle Waljasper hit Cameron Miller on a short shovel pass for a 3-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win.

Duluth remains undefeated and posts their first shutout since they defeated Minnesota-Crookston 63-0 in 2019.

The team heads back home next Saturday as they face Winona State at 12 p.m. for their homecoming game.

