#7 UMD Volleyball Completes Saturday Sweep on “Family Day”

Seventh-ranked Bulldogs dominate the visiting Dragons in three straight sets
By Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The #7 ranked UMD Volleyball team got back into the win column on Saturday, defeating MSU-Moorhead in a three set sweep.

Freshman Paige Decker led the Bulldogs in kills with ten and Junior Samantha Paulson had three blocks in the match.

It was also Family Day at Romano Gym, as the UMD players gave out flowers and gifts to family members in attendance as a way to honor their love and support.

UMD now hold a 3-1 record within the NSIC, and a 10-2 record overall. Next up for the Bulldogs is a home matchup against Augustana University next Friday, Sept. 29th at 5pm in Romano Gym.

Set 1: #7 UMD 25, MSUM 15

Set 2: #7 UMD 25, MSUM 20

Set 3: #7 UMD 25, MSUM 15

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
UPDATE: Superior Police lift ‘shelter-in-place’ after gunfire reports
Northern News Now
Plenty of rain will target the Northland this weekend
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night
Outside view of Essentia's new St. Mary's Medical Center overlooking Lake Superior
Essentia to add new weapons screening at St. Mary’s emergency department

Latest News

UMD Bulldogs volleyball gets the win over MSU Moorhead on Family day
UMD football
#23 UMD Bulldogs football still undefeated after trip to SMSU
Minnesota Twins' Kenta Maeda, left, and Carlos Correa celebrate after the team's 8-6 win over...
Twins clinch AL Central for 3rd division title in 5 years; postseason losing streak up next
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night