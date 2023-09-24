7 UMD Volleyball Completes Saturday Sweep on “Family Day”

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The #7 ranked UMD Volleyball team got back into the win column on Saturday, defeating MSU-Moorhead in a three set sweep.

Freshman Paige Decker led the Bulldogs in kills with ten and Junior Samantha Paulson had three blocks in the match.

It was also Family Day at Romano Gym, as the UMD players gave out flowers and gifts to family members in attendance as a way to honor their love and support.

UMD now hold a 3-1 record within the NSIC, and a 10-2 record overall. Next up for the Bulldogs is a home matchup against Augustana University next Friday, Sept. 29th at 5pm in Romano Gym.

Set 1: #7 UMD 25, MSUM 15

Set 2: #7 UMD 25, MSUM 20

Set 3: #7 UMD 25, MSUM 15

