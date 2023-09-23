Soaking rain may last through Monday

WEATHER STORY: A large, slow-moving low is parked right over us and will bring fair amounts of rain to our region through Monday. There should be enough rain to put a serious dent in the drought. The weekend will be cloudy, rainy and cool. Once Monday passes, sunnier and milder weather will return to make the first week of official autumn look gorgeous.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be overcast and there is a 90% chance for more rain. The overnight low temperature will be near 55. The wind will be wild and run ESE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky once again will be clouded over with and 80-90% chance for yet more rain all day long. In the afternoon, thunderstorms may mix in, too. The afternoon high temp will be about 60. The wind will be ESE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Another cloudy day will be on top of us with a 50% chance for a final round of rain. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible again as well. The morning low will be 55. The afternoon high will be 65. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: High air pressure will ease in on Tuesday to bring at least partial sunshine. The high is around 67 normally this time of year. We may meet and beat that come next Thursday and Friday. Next rain chance will be next Saturday.

The week ahead starts rainy and cool but heads towards warm and sunny later. (KBJR)

